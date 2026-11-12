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AMD Stock Price Prediction: Record earnings, but the stock is stretched and buyers need to prove it
By Timothy Morano,4 days ago
AMD’s third quarter gave bulls a real fundamental hook. According to AMD’s Nov. 3 release, revenue reached $13.4 billion, non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.09, and data center revenue rose 97% year over year on record sales of Instinct GPUs and EPYC CPUs. Lisa Su said the company delivered a record quarter and that data center sales nearly doubled year over year, which matters because that business is the clearest driver of the current re-rating narrative.