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Tax Cap Failed in WY. Now Two Bills Could Reshape How Fire Districts Are Funded
By Tribune Content Agency,4 days ago
Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. Voters may have rejected Proposition 1 last Tuesday, saving fire districts across the state from additional funding woes, but it hasn’t made life easier for rural fire chiefs. The next legislative session could change that. For Natrona County Fire Protection District, the ballot initiative’s failure...
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