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Chiang, experts present on role of AI in science, research during Trienens event
By Nineth Kanieski Koso,4 days ago
Experts and Northwestern President Mung Chiang explored the role of artificial intelligence in the development of energy technologies during a Wednesday executive briefing hosted by NU’s Paula M. Trienens Institute for Sustainability and Energy and the Network for Collaborative Intelligence. Chiang and NU Trustee Jim DeNaut (Weinberg ’84), co-chair...