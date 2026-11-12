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Mandatory registration for short-term rentals and new rules for platforms are proposed.
By Stephanie L. López, W Journal,4 days ago
In an effort to increase tax collection and reduce tax evasion in the short-term rental market, lawmakers are proposing the establishment of a mandatory registry for hosts and the standardization of responsibilities for digital platforms. The proposal, House Bill 1518, would create the “Uniform and Mandatory Registry Act for Short-Term...