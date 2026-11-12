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Dried Hydrangea Holiday Mantel From Now Through Christmas
By Yvonne Pratt,4 days ago
This easy dried hydrangea mantel, layered on a real-touch cedar garland, looks lovely from late fall through Christmas. The day has finally come. After 17 years of blogging, I have decided to step back from the day-to-day responsibilities of StoneGable, but I am not leaving. Every one of those years has been a joy, and you have been one of the biggest blessings of my life. This was not an easy decision, but one that allows me to start a new season of life.