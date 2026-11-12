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Nebuly wants to help enterprises understand exactly what their AI investments are worth after raising $21M
By Mike Wheatley,4 days ago
An Italian startup called Nebuly S.r.l. says it’s going to help organizations better understand the impact their investments in artificial intelligence have on their bottom lines after raising $21 million in funding today. The round was led by Planven and saw participation from backers including Exor Ventures, Tenacity Capital,...