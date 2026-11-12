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'I Play Rocky' is a 'phony' take on how Sylvester Stallone made a classic
By Sean Burns,4 days ago
Sylvester Stallone spends so much time self-mythologizing it’s a little odd that other filmmakers would want to do it for him, too. Nevertheless, hot on the heels of 2023’s Stallone-produced Netflix documentary “Sly” and his recent, revisionist autobiography “The Steps,” along comes Peter Farrelly’s “I Play Rocky,” a shamelessly pandering and mostly made-up chronicle of how an unknown actor with a funny name and a speech impediment wrote and starred in an underdog story that became a classic. The gimmick here is that it’s a movie about the making of “Rocky” done in the style of a “Rocky” movie, and not one of the good ones. Timed to draft off the original picture’s semicentennial, it’s a phony, frictionless pile of content paste akin to Paramount Plus’ risible 2022 behind-the-scenes miniseries “The Offer,” in which the studio celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” by depicting every artist involved in making the film as a blundering buffoon.