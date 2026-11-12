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ASG Senate reviews legislation for bus stop shelters, MENA house in 5th session
By Lydia Park,4 days ago
Northwestern’s Associated Student Government reviewed proposed resolutions and prepared to vote on allocating funding for new student organizations during its fifth session Wednesday evening. Senators began by reviewing a variety of legislation that will be voted on during the Senate’s Nov. 18 meeting. McCormick Senator and sophomore Paetyn...