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Bellingham brothers together as November squads include surprise call-ups
By Get More Sports,4 days ago
The November international window has produced several unexpected selections, with national teams turning to younger players and performers from outside the usual top clubs. The squads include a mix of first-time call-ups, returns from long absences and emergency replacements for injured regulars. England coach Thomas Tuchel called up Jobe Bellingham...