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PlayStation 5 Officially Crosses 100 Million Lifetime Sales Nearly Six Years After Launch
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,4 days ago
Sony's PlayStation 5 has officially surpassed 100 million lifetime sales, marking another major achievement for the console nearly six years after its launch. The milestone was reached on November 10, 2026, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment's updated hardware sales figures. The achievement places the PS5 among Sony's most successful consoles....