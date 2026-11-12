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Easy-Care Fall Garden Bed With Little Henry Virginia Sweetspire
4 days ago
Grow this colorful & easy-care fall garden bed for late-season interest. Make the most of your fall garden with this easygoing plant combination that both you and the butterflies will love! A mix of colorful shrubs and perennials brings plenty of seasonal interest without asking for much in return. Late-blooming New England aster and turtlehead provide an important source of nectar when pollinators need it most, attracting butterflies and other beneficial visitors to the fall garden.