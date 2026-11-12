undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Singer & Actress Hayes Warner Covers V Magazine’s Winter 2026 Issue
By Frank Tanner,4 days ago
“The Shards” breakout star and rising musician opens up about landing her dream role and making her mark beyond the hit series. Pop singer-turned-actress Hayes Warner has officially seized the spotlight as the cover star for V Magazine’s Winter 2026 Issue. Photographed by Matthew Brookes, the glamorous feature captures Warner at a turning point in her rapidly expanding career.