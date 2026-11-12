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Redhawks knocked out of postseason play by St. Johnsbury
By Scooter MacMillan, Editor,4 days ago
It was the last football game of the season, but for many players, it was the last football game of their high school career. So, after final horn had sounded, it was an emotional scene in the end zone following Champlain Valley Union High’s quarterfinal game loss at St. Johnsbury. Tears trickled down the faces of some; some openly sobbed; some struggled to keep their feelings inside — no sobs, no tears, but their faces betrayed the turmoil of inner disappointment.
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