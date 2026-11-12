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Collecting for this newspaper
By Andrew Zehner, Board of Directors,4 days ago
I will not bury the lead. Your hometown paper has a terrific opportunity now to raise significant funds to keep the paper running well into next year. NewsMatch is matching all gifts $1 for $1 through December. We need your help to make the most of this opportunity. Your donations, plus this match, are essential to meeting our year-end campaign goal of raising $30,000 which will keep our paper published and delivered to your home.