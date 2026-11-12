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STEM night is chance to work on keeping potato chips unbroken
By Naomi Strada, (Summarized by Tom Scatchard),4 days ago
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Charlotte Central School community gathered in the school gym to enjoy a variety of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics, or STEM, activities and challenges for students and families to try. Activities included a potato chip drop where participants designed a way to keep a potato chip...