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The 12th Annual Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Confirmed For Early Spring
By Pulse Staff,4 days ago
The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon welcomes runners of varying experience levels to Chattanooga for its 12th annual race weekend. The event brings together athletes, spectators, volunteers, and the local community to celebrate running and the spirit of competition. The three-day event features a marathon, half marathon, 5K, and Kids Fun Run,...