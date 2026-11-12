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Georgia vs. Missouri: Reigniting an SEC East showdown
By Ryan Erdossy,4 days ago
No. 1 Georgia meets Missouri Saturday for a high-stakes clash in the final regular-season SEC matchup at Sanford Stadium. In 2012, amid conference realignment and tensions within the Big 12, Missouri and Texas A&M left to join the SEC. Texas A&M joined the West Division while Missouri joined the East, placing the Tigers on Georgia’s annual conference schedule.