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Strategy Faces $2.8 Billion Selling Risk As MSCI Removes Bitcoin Giant From Indexes
By Michael B,4 days ago
Michael Saylor’s Strategy is facing a major change in its relationship with traditional financial markets. Index provider MSCI has confirmed that the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder will be removed from its equity benchmarks on November 30, raising questions about institutional investment flows and the future of Bitcoin treasury companies.