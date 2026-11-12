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Buffy’s best season should have been its last
By Maria Loreto,4 days ago
Buffy the Vampire Slayer never shied away from reinvention. The series took its characters from high school, to college, to post-college life, with the writers consistently throwing in a wrench that ended up complicating the lives of Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her friends’ lives. The show’s best season pushed the story so far past its limit that it felt impossible to come back from. And while the series did go on, the season marked a major turning point, asking every following episode to reckon with that fallout.