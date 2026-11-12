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Some Sage Advice to Help Battle Flu Season
By Tom Zimmerman,4 days ago
The area is seeing its usual uptick in flu symptoms at this time, and flu prevention has been a big part of battling the illness right now. Among those helping with the treatment and prevention effort is the Family Health Center. Lindsey Beabout is with the F-H-C in Vincennes; she says overall, from start to finish, it may take a couple of weeks to completely get over the flu itself.