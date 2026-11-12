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Opinion: The NYPD’s force review must go deeper – and the SRG must go
By Shamsul Haque,4 days ago
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for a review of the NYPD’s use-of-force policies, and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has begun the process. It is a welcome step, but the real test will be whether the department is willing to look beyond existing policies, examine past incidents and make meaningful changes that could prevent future tragedies.
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