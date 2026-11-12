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Fact Brief: Have warm fall temperatures in South Dakota set records?
4 days ago
Yes. Data from Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls National Weather Service offices show that warm temperatures have set some records for October and November. As of Nov. 11, Sioux Falls had not had a hard freeze, which constitutes a surface temperature of 28 degrees or below, making it the latest hard freeze on record. The previous record was set in 2016, when the first sub-29 degree day fell on Nov. 9. In Aberdeen, the November average low temperature of 36.4°F is the warmest in 131 years of records. Temperatures hit the hard freeze mark twice in October and twice so far in November. Data from the Rapid City airport showed that October was the sixth-warmest in 85 years of records. Temperatures hit the hard freeze mark twice this fall on Oct. 16 and Nov. 6. November has been the 10th warmest on record in Rapid City. ℹ️ This fact brief responds to claims such as this one . Sources NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Aberdeen, SD October 2026 NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Aberdeen, SD November 2026 NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Rapid City, SD October 2026 NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Rapid City, SD November 2026 NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Sioux Falls, SD October 2026 NWS Climate Graphs and Charts, Sioux Falls, SD November 2026 About fact briefs Fact briefs are bite-sized, well-sourced explanations that offer clear "yes" or "no" answers to questions, confusions and unsupported claims circulating online. They rely on publicly available data and documents, often from the original source. Fact briefs are written and published by South Dakota News Watch as part of the Gigafact network. Submit a question for us to answer on the tipline . Share your thoughts on this story South Dakota News Watch is an independent nonprofit. Read, subscribe for free and donate at sdnewswatch.org . Contact reporter Emily DeCock: 605-736-4396 / [email protected] . Fact briefs.