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Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights Returns November 20 With More Than One Million Lights
By MCS Staff,4 days ago
Montgomery Parks’ popular Garden of Lights will return to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton on Friday, November 20, transforming the grounds into a winter wonderland featuring more than one million twinkling lights. This year’s event will include new displays highlighting nighttime creatures, including a bat, luna moth, owl, and fireflies.