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What Were the Key Crowd Control Mechanics in Heroic Magister’s Terrace?
4 days ago
In Heroic Magister’s Terrace, crowd control was essential to manage enemy density and prevent overwhelming damage to the party. The mechanics of crowd control in this dungeon revolved around managing multiple enemy pulls, each with distinct abilities that could quickly decimate an unprepared group. Players had to coordinate their CC abilities to ensure that they could handle the incoming damage while maintaining control over the battlefield. The following table outlines the key enemy types and their respective CC vulnerabilities, which were crucial for successful pulls.