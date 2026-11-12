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Fitzpatrck’s office assures its not shutting down early with election loss
4 days ago
The Nov. 6 email from Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick's office about his ongoing case with the Department of State left Dylan Morpurgo distressed. "Following the recent election, our office will be concluding its operations and will no longer be able to provide constituent casework assistance moving forward. As a result, we will be closing our office's active case files," according to a copy of the email Morpurgo provided.