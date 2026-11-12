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Gears of War 1, 2, 3 and Judgment Now Have Online Multiplayer on PC
By Hennadiy Chemeris,4 days ago
Shagg's COGBox project has reached version 0.6.0, adding online multiplayer support for Gears of War, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War: Judgment on unofficial PC ports. The tool brings the four Xbox 360 games to Windows through static recompilation, and its new online mode works without Xbox Live, according to the project's GitHub page.