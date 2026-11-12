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Commissary Freezer Failures Spur Cyberattack Probe at US Military Bases
By Haley Fuller,4 days ago
The Pentagon is investigating whether cyberattacks caused a series of commissary refrigeration failures that spoiled groceries and restricted food sales at military installations in August, with investigators now coordinating with French authorities following similar disruptions overseas. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) is leading the joint investigation, which includes Army...