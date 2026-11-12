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Chronic Pain Has 73% of Active-Duty Troops Eyeing Less Physical Careers: Survey
By Derricke Dennis,4 days ago
A new national survey highlights the professional toll of orthopedic injuries on the armed forces, revealing that 73% of active-duty military respondents would choose a less physically demanding career if given the option. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that chronic pain has become a widespread issue affecting...