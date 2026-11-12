True Story, I Swear!

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>We named the barn cats after\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mother’s friends; we got the names\u003c/p>\u003cp>off her envelopes. One day a long\u003c/p>\u003cp>black cat streaked by me, she had\u003c/p>\u003cp>a long black neck naked from a\u003c/p>\u003cp>mange treatment. She had a bird\u003c/p>\u003cp>in her mouth. “Fernwood!” I shouted\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Fernwood Scrimshaw! Drop that bird!\u003c/p>\u003cp>Fernwood, you bad cat!” But the cat\u003c/p>\u003cp>scaled a tree. Defeated, I turned to see\u003c/p>\u003cp>a strange car by the Little House gate\u003c/p>\u003cp>and Mother with an astonished looking\u003c/p>\u003cp>woman beside her. “Jackie,” said Mom,\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Come meet Mrs. Fernwood Scrimshaw.” \u003c/p>\u003cp>This article appears in November 12-18, 2026.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>