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Sony gives PlayStation streaming on PC the chop
By Nick Farrell,4 days ago
Sony has decided that letting PC owners stream PlayStation games is a waste of its time and will pull the plug on its PlayStation Plus Windows application on 10 December. According to The Verge. the Japanese gaming giant claims fewer than 0.4 per cent of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers use the software, making it an obvious candidate for the corporate executioner’s axe. Customers who bought Premium subscriptions to play games without owning a PlayStation will have to find something else to do with their computers.