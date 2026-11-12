undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grok leaves 35,000 apps with their trousers down
By Nick Farrell,4 days ago
Elon Musk’s Grok has exposed more than 35,000 applications to anyone on the interwebs. Security boffins at Claroc discovered that 35,578 applications created using Grok’s Build tool could be opened without signing in. The exposed material included internal company documents, medical information, employee passwords and sales records. Among the victims was SpaceXSI, the company behind Grok, whose staff had left 24 applications accessible to strangers.