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The 10 Greatest Battles in Fantasy Books, Ranked
By Diego Pineda Pacheco,4 days ago
There are plenty of excellent fantasy books that don't have any kind of focus on action, but it's no coincidence that several of the greatest works of literature the genre has ever offered contain showstopping battles. Multiple elements can make a fantasy book battle great, regardless of where in the narrative said battle is located. It can be emotionally cathartic, unforgettably brutal, or simply so vital to the narrative that it makes the book impossible to put down.