undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
13 Years Later, Ridley Scott's Greatest Quote Still Has No Equal in Thriller History
By Erik Hawkins,4 days ago
When prolific director Ridley Scott partnered with legendary novelist Cormac McCarthy, it could easily have resulted in a blockbuster or multiple Oscar wins, like McCarthy's No Country For Old Men six years prior. Instead, The Counselor proved to be box office poison in the U.S. and a target for plenty of critical and audience hatred. With time, however, the film has proven to be some kind of black-hearted masterpiece, and probably one of Scott's very best pictures.