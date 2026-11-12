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Brendan Rodgers’ Body Transformation Since Leaving the Premier League is Wild
By Alfie Cairns Culshaw,4 days ago
Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has undergone a remarkable body transformation since leaving the Premier League in 2023. The Northern Irishman has enjoyed an impressive coaching career to date, almost leading Liverpool to a league title, while overseeing two top-five finishes and an FA Cup triumph at Leicester City. After leaving the Foxes by mutual consent in April 2023, Rodgers returned to Celtic in the summer of that year, replacing Ange Postecoglou in the Celtic Park dugout.