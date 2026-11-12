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GSC hears plan for greater student inclusion in VSO approvals, discusses intergovernmental efficiency measures
By Clara Dunne,4 days ago
The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) may soon have more say in approving Voluntary Student Organizations (VSOs), according to a plan Associate Director of Student Organizations Pete Cerneka presented to the Graduate Student Council (GSC) on Monday. The plan expands the current VSO approval process to include a committee...