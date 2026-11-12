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First-Gen Week celebrates FLI students through campus partnerships, resources
By Helen Griffith,4 days ago
The First-Generation and Low-Income Student Success Center (FLISSC) kicked off First-Gen Week last Monday with a resource fair in White Plaza, bringing campus organizations and student support services together to connect first-generation and low-income (FLI) students with resources. The kickoff launched a week of programming that ran Nov. 2-8 under...