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Aspen reviews more electric code changes
By Lucy Peterson,4 days ago
The Aspen City Council wants to require new construction in Aspen to be built for all-electric power, with the exception of gas stoves, fireplaces and emergency power. The new requirements, which still require a formal council vote, will come with several other electric code changes that will update how the city approaches building electrification. They are the result of a 2023 city electrification task force that studied how to move toward cleaner energy.