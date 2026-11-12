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Westfield Fire raises $1,500 to help breast cancer patients
By The Reporter,4 days ago
Money goes to Riverview Health Foundation’s Pink Warrior Support Fund. The Westfield Fire Department demonstrated its commitment to supporting local breast cancer patients by raising nearly $1,500 through a special fundraising campaign held during September and October. Proceeds from the initiative will benefit the Riverview Health Foundation’s Pink Warrior...