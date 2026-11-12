undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hamilton Heights FFA students earn top honors at National Convention
By The Reporter,4 days ago
Students from the Hamilton Heights FFA Chapter represented their school, community, and state with distinction at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, earning top honors in highly competitive national career development events. For the first time during Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Emilie Carson’s tenure at Hamilton Heights, the chapter...
2