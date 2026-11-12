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Robocall Reckoner rides again: Rokita calls on FCC to fix database enabling scammers
By The Reporter,4 days ago
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office has already secured more than $200 million in penalties against illegal and annoying robocallers since 2021, announced he is partnering with a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general in calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to strengthen the Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) and shut down the remaining loopholes for fraudulent calls.
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