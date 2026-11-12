undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Noblesville awarded $9.9 million federal grant for Greenfield Avenue safety improvements
By The Reporter,4 days ago
Noblesville officials have announced that the city has been selected to receive $9.9 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program to improve safety and connectivity along Greenfield Avenue between South 10th and South 16th streets. Noblesville received one of the two SS4A Implementation grants awarded in Indiana.