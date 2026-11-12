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Tonight’s Weather Forecast: Cloudy and breezy
By Frank Wilt,4 days ago
HARRISONBURG VA: (Rocktown Now) – A low moving out of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will move over the Shenandoah Valley today. We can expect windy conditions and showers today and tonight. A second front will help lower temperatures Friday and keep things breezy and cold into the weekend. Temperatures will remain cool into at least the first half of next week, before warming by the end.