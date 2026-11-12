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Several northern Illinois school districts had referendums on the ballot to borrow hundreds of millions. Why did some pass and some fail?
By Northern Public Radio,4 days ago
Several school districts in northern Illinois had major referendums on the midterm ballot, including a few to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars for major projects such as new buildings and facility repairs. Voters in the Oswego School District approved a plan to borrow over $300 million worth of bonds...