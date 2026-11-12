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Events For Prescott Valley and Beyond: November 13th, 14th, and 15th.
By Staff,3 days ago
F1RST2KNOW: top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond!. What: Yavapai Yuletide 2026 is a festive community celebration featuring holiday shopping, carolers, photos with Santa, foodtrucks, student artwork, family activities, and special entertainment, all while supporting Yavapai College students andprograms that strengthen workforce development and community success. When: Nov...