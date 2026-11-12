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Cleveland group uses controversial means to try to stop child sexual abuse
By Stephanie Haney,3 days ago
Editor's note: On Thursday's episode of the "Sound of Ideas," we'll be addressing the topic of child sexual abuse and how attempted and alleged perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice. If you or someone you know may need support related to sexual abuse or violence, you can reach the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network's sexual assault hotline by calling 1-800-656-HOPE or texting the word HOPE to 64673. You can also chat online through their website at RAINN.org.