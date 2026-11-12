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Cushman & Wakefield report: State’s office market more competitive than vacancy rate suggests
By ROI-NJ Staff(New Jersey),3 days ago
Cushman & Wakefield has released an emerging trends report examining the composition of vacant office space in New Jersey that indicates the state’s office market is more competitive than headline vacancy figures suggest. The real estate services firm says long-term vacant space inflates overall vacancy figures, while actively competing...