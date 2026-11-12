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“Rising Above” one’s circumstances: How yoga supports incarcerated individuals across Dane County
3 days ago
A correctional facility may be the last place one expects to find a yoga class, yet across Dane County the classes are becoming more prominent in such spaces. Rise Above Yoga (RAY), a non-profit organization that hopes to bring free, trauma-informed yoga classes to incarcerated individuals across Wisconsin is working to spread that mission.