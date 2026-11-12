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Buccaneers Kick Off Basketball Season November 17
By Shannon Moretz,4 days ago
The Buccaneers were playing well at the November 7 pre-season basketball jamboree with Westover Christian and Roxboro Community School. They kick off their season on November 17 at Cedar Ridge before coming home to Page Gymnasium next Friday, November 20 to host the Triad Math and Science Academy. The Varsity team will take the court at 7:30pm. Junior Varsity will not play on November 20.