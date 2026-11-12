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DeSoto County moved more voters to inactive in the leadup to Election Day than any other. Here’s what happened.
By Peyton Taylor,3 days ago
This story was published by Votebeat in partnership with Mississippi Today. Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration. Mississippi Today is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering justice, voting rights, politics, education, health and culture. Sign up for Votebeat’s free newsletters here and Mississippi Today’s free newsletters here.