undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WoW Forever Furlbrow’s Deed Quest Guide: How to Get the Westfall Deed
By Alex Wirden,3 days ago
Furlbrow’s Deed is an item-triggered quest in WoW Forever that requires players to obtain the rare Westfall Deed from Defias enemies in Elwynn Forest. Unlike traditional quests, it doesn’t begin by speaking to an NPC. Instead, players must defeat Defias bandits until the document drops, then use it to activate the quest and deliver it to Farmer Furlbrow near the Westfall border.